Android Pixel Smartphones Receive August Security Patch: Updates & Improvements

The Android 14 August Security Patch has been released by Google for Pixel smartphones on Tuesday. This update includes important security fixes for vulnerabilities of varying severity levels, ranging from high to critical. It also addresses performance stability issues such as screen flickering and boot loop problems. The update is now available for all Pixel smartphones, including the latest Pixel 8 series and older models.

Android 14 August Security Patch Details

According to the Pixel Update bulletin for August, the security patch addresses multiple vulnerabilities that could potentially lead to the “local escalation of privilege” without requiring additional execution privileges. Google has fixed a total of 11 security issues with the patch dated August 1, while the patch dated August 5 resolves a total of 35 vulnerabilities.

August Security Patch is Now Available on Pixel Smartphones

The changelog indicates that the update fixes screen flickering issues and also addresses the boot loop problem that occurs after a factory reset. The update also includes improvements to the user interface (UI), especially when switching from a user with a set lock screen to one without it.

The August Security Patch can be downloaded on Pixel smartphones as an over-the-air (OTA) update, as well as through factory and OTA images available on the Android website. Interestingly, the patch was released just a day after Google rolled out the August 2024 Security Patch for its smartwatches: the Pixel Watch and Watch 2.

List of Compatible Devices

Google has confirmed that the August Security Patch is compatible with all Pixel smartphones, from the latest models to older devices. The list of devices receiving the update includes:

Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel Tablet Google Pixel 7a Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 5a

Our team at Gadgets 360 has verified the availability of the update on Pixel smartphones. The rollout is happening gradually, and users who have not yet received the update should expect it to be available on their devices in the coming days.