Realme GT 6 to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC before June 20 launch in India

Realme GT 6 to Launch Globally and in India on June 20

Realme has announced that the Realme GT 6 will be launched globally, including in India, on June 20. This upcoming handset is reportedly a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which made its debut in China in May. Before the official launch, Realme has unveiled some key details about the device. The global variant of the Realme GT 6 is expected to have similar specifications to the Realme GT Neo 6. A microsite for the phone is already live on the Realme website, showcasing its available color options.

Realme GT 6 Specifications

The Realme GT 6 will come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. Realme claims that the fast charging technology can charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in just 10 minutes or to 100 percent in 28 minutes. Additionally, the phone will feature a dual VC cooling system to enhance performance efficiency during demanding tasks, such as gaming sessions. The Realme GT 6 will also include an ambient light sensor for added convenience.

A dedicated microsite for the Realme GT 6 is live on the Realme India website and Flipkart. These pages provide detailed specifications of the device and showcase the color options available for potential buyers.

Realme GT 6 Camera Features (Expected)

Given that the Realme GT 6 is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6, it is likely that both devices will share similar camera specifications. The upcoming smartphone may sport a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The front camera is expected to feature a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Indian launch of the Realme GT 6 is scheduled for June 20.

