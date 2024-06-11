HMD Skyline Leak Reveals Nokia Lumia 920-Inspired Design; Price and Features Released with HMD Atlas

HMD unveiled its self-branded Pulse series of smartphones in April this year and is gearing up to launch more self-branded handsets soon. Online leaks and reports have shed light on the design, features, and moniker details of the upcoming phones. Recently, pricing and specifications of two rumored handsets have surfaced online. A tipster leaked the potential design of these phones, with one of them resembling the Nokia Lumia 920.

HMD Skyline Design (Expected)

The leaked render of the HMD Skyline, shared by X user HMD_MEME’S (@smashx_60), showcases a yellow-colored handset with a boxy design similar to the Nokia Lumia 920. It features thick bezels, sharp edges, a centred hole-punch display, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

HMD Skyline Price and Features (Expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the HMD Skyline is expected to debut in July with a price tag of EUR 520 (around Rs. 46,800) for the 8GB+256GB variant. The phone is rumored to sport a full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, and equipped with a 4,900mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. Additionally, it may come with an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance and a camera setup including a 108-megapixel main rear camera, an ultra-wide lens, and a macro or depth sensor.

HMD Atlas Price and Features (Expected)

Another upcoming phone from HMD, called Atlas, is expected to be priced at $239.99 for the 8GB+128GB option. As per a post by HMD_MEME’S (@smashx_60), the Atlas could feature a 6.64-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, and a camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a depth sensor. The front camera is said to have a 16-megapixel sensor, and the phone might offer 5G, NFC, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone port.