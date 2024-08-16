Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL to Feature LTPO Display in India, No Wi-Fi 7 Support

The Google Pixel 9 series was launched at the Made by Google event, featuring the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pro XL. However, displays for the Pro models vary across markets; Indian versions initially showed a lower-quality display but were later updated to Super Actua displays. Additionally, the Pro models sold in India lack Wi-Fi 7 support due to local regulations.

The Google Pixel 9 series was officially launched earlier this week during the company’s annual Made by Google event. The standard model, known as the Pixel 9, features an Actua OLED display, while the enhanced models, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, come equipped with LTPO Super Actua screens. However, a recent listing on the Pixel support page has raised questions regarding the display quality and connectivity features of the Pixel 9 models, indicating that there may be variations across different markets.

According to findings by GSMArena, the Pixel support page revealed that the variants of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL intended for India, Malaysia, and Singapore were listed as having non-LTPO displays, differing from those available in other global markets. Specifically, the units for these regions were identified as having an Actua Display, rather than the expected Super Actua Display (LTPO).

However, it should be noted that Google has since updated the specifications for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India, Malaysia, and Singapore, confirming that they now feature a Super Actua display.

Additional discrepancies were observed concerning the Wi-Fi capabilities of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL across different regions. Screenshots of the listing revealed that the Pixel 9 Pro sold in India lacks support for Wi-Fi 7. It is important to clarify that this limitation is due to restrictions imposed by regulatory authorities in India. The hardware is likely capable of supporting Wi-Fi 7, and a software update may enable this feature once regulatory approval is granted.

Pixel 9 Series Display Specifications

The Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch (1,280 x 2,856 pixels) Super Actua (LTPO) OLED display, offering a pixel density of 495ppi, with peak brightness reaching up to 3,000 nits and a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The larger Pixel 9 Pro XL is equipped with a 6.8-inch (1,344 x 2,992 pixels) Super Actua (LTPO) OLED display, maintaining a pixel density of 486ppi, and supporting up to 120Hz refresh rate with the same peak brightness capabilities. In contrast, the standard Pixel 9 comes with a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) Actua OLED display, featuring a pixel density of 422ppi, a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, and a refresh rate that varies from 60Hz to 120Hz.

All three models are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and are powered by the Tensor G4 SoC, accompanied by a Titan M2 security coprocessor.