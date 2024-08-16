Huawei’s Tri-Fold Smartphone Seen Again, Highlighting Its Unique Design

Huawei’s new tri-fold smartphone was spotted again with CEO Richard Yu, showing off its design features like a circular camera module. This device may be the first mass-market phone with three folding screens and is expected to have a high price tag of around $4,000. It could come with a Kirin 9 series chipset and has a sleek, thin look.

Huawei’s anticipated tri-fold smartphone has resurfaced in public, as reported recently. This sighting comes mere weeks after its initial appearance on social media. The latest leaked images showcase multiple design features, including the camera module, overall form factor, and practical handling characteristics. The device is rumored to be the first mass-market smartphone equipped with triple folding screens. Additionally, reports suggest that the price point may significantly exceed that of existing foldable smartphones.

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Spotted Again

Images released by the Chinese technology outlet CNBeta indicate that Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, was seen with the device. The smartphone may feature a circular camera module styled with a ring design placed centrally, akin to other foldable models such as the OnePlus Open and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Was Seen in the Hands of a Company Official

Photo Credit: CNBeta

The leaked visuals suggest that black is likely one of the color options for the smartphone, as it was observed with the same shading during both sightings. Despite the triple folding feature, the device appears to maintain a relatively thin profile. The device’s left and right edges exhibit a shiny finish, hinting that metal may comprise its frame.

Expected Specifications of the Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone

The anticipated smartphone is believed to incorporate three screens, with two folding inwards and one folding outwards. Reports indicate a potential 10-inch inner display, featuring a hole-punch cutout for the front camera located on the far left screen. The foldable screens are expected to utilize a dual-hinge mechanism comprising three distinct sections.

Furthermore, it is rumored that the device will be powered by a chip from the Kirin 9 series, with the Kirin 9010 emerging as a strong candidate. Notably, this processor is also expected to power the forthcoming Huawei Mate 70 series.

In terms of pricing, the Huawei tri-fold smartphone may position itself as one of the most expensive mass-market devices currently available. Reports speculate a significant price tag, potentially reaching CNY 29,000 or approximately $4,000 (around ₹3,35,000).