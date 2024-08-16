Oppo F27 5G Leaked: Price, Specs, Dimensity 6300 SoC, IP64 Rating

The Oppo F27 5G will launch soon in India with a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It features a 6.67-inch OLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 50MP rear camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging, an IP64 rating for water resistance, and comes in Amber Orange and Emerald Green colors.

The Oppo F27 5G is set to launch in India as the latest addition to the company’s F-series lineup. While an official launch date has yet to be disclosed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, details regarding the phone’s pricing and specifications have surfaced through various leaks. The Oppo F27 5G is expected to be available in two distinct RAM and storage options, and it is projected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Furthermore, the handset is anticipated to have an IP64 rating and will reportedly feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a robust 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo F27 5G Price in India (Leaked)

A marketing poster reportedly acquired by 91Mobiles Hindi indicates that the starting price for the Oppo F27 5G in India will be Rs. 22,999 for the basic configuration featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The enhanced variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is expected to retail at Rs. 24,999. The device is likely to come in two color options: Amber Orange and Emerald Green.

Sales of the Oppo F27 5G are projected to commence from August 18. Additionally, the company may provide an instant cashback of Rs. 1,800 for transactions made through various bank cards. There should also be a no-cost EMI option available for six months, along with a complimentary one-time screen replacement offer.

Oppo F27 5G Specifications (Leaked)

According to the leaked reports, the Oppo F27 5G will operate on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14, featuring a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The device is anticipated to be supported by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, alongside 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Oppo F27 5G is expected to incorporate a dual rear camera configuration, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. A 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera is likely to be present on the front. The phone may also feature various AI functions, including AI Studio, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0.

Furthermore, the device is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, alongside receiving an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It is also thought to be equipped with dual speakers, according to the report.