Redmi A3x Launched in India: 6.71-Inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Specs

The Redmi A3x smartphone, launched in Pakistan in May, is now available in India. Priced at Rs. 6,999 for 3GB+64GB and Rs. 7,999 for 4GB+128GB, it features a 6.71-inch HD+ display, Unisoc T603 processor, dual rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It’s available in four colors and supports Android 14 with future updates. You can buy it on Amazon and Xiaomi India.

The Redmi A3x was initially launched in Pakistan in May of this year and subsequently appeared on the company’s global website in June. Recently, the device was spotted on Amazon India, and it has now been officially listed on the Xiaomi India website. The Indian version of the smartphone closely resembles its global counterparts, featuring a distinctive circular camera design and a transparent mirror-like glass rear panel. The Redmi A3x is powered by a Unisoc T603 processor and includes a dual rear camera setup.

Redmi A3x Price in India, Availability

The price of the Redmi A3x in India begins at Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB model is available for Rs. 7,999. The device can be purchased through Amazon and the Xiaomi India website. This model is offered in four color options: Midnight Black, Ocean Green, Olive Green, and Starry White.

Redmi A3x Specifications, Features

The Redmi A3x features a 6.71-inch HD+ (720 x 1,650 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a brightness level of 500 nits, and protection from Corning Gorilla Glass.

According to the listing, the phone is equipped with a Unisoc T603 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can be virtually expanded to 8GB. Additionally, it offers up to 128GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable to 1TB via a microSD card. The device operates on Android 14 based HyperOS and is confirmed to receive two major Android updates and three years of security patches.

For photography, the Redmi A3x boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring an 8-megapixel primary sensor, complemented by a 5-megapixel front camera.

This smartphone is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery, supporting 10W wired charging through a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports AI face unlock. The handset’s dimensions are 168.4 x 76.3 x 8.3mm.