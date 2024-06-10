Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Date: June 18; Key Specs Revealed

Motorola is set to launch the Edge 50 Ultra smartphone in India on June 18. The phone will have a 6.7-inch display with 1.5K resolution, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. It will feature a 50MP primary camera, IP68 rating, and 125W wired and 50W wireless charging. The price is not revealed, but globally it’s priced at EUR 999.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is all set to make its debut in India soon, as confirmed by the company. This smartphone is anticipated to be the top-tier model in the flagship series, which also includes the Edge 50 Pro and the recently launched Edge 50 Fusion. Prior to the official launch, critical specifications of the device have been disclosed through a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, indicating the presence of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Motorola India announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the new smartphone will be unveiled in India on June 18. Additionally, a microsite has been set up on Flipkart specifically for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launch in India.

According to the details on the microsite, the device will feature a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to offer a peak brightness of 2500 nits and cover 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The Edge 50 Ultra will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, this smartphone is set to support Moto AI, comprising features like Magic Canvas for generating AI images based on text prompts.

Featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra promises three years of assured OS upgrades and up to four years of security updates. In terms of charging capabilities, the device supports up to 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, along with 10W wireless power sharing for charging other devices.

The phone will also come with the Smart Connect feature for seamless integration with other devices, and a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. At the front, there will be a 50-megapixel selfie shooter with AI features such as AI adaptive stabilisation and 100x AI super zoom.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Price in India

Though the price of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India has not been officially disclosed, the global variant is priced at EUR 999 (approximately Rs. 89,000). It will be available in three color options: Pantone-validated Peach Fuzz, Forest Grey (with a silicone vegan leather back panel), and a wood finish.