CMF Phone 1 Box Price in India Leaked Before Launch: Full Details.

The CMF Phone 1 price in India was leaked on social media, suggesting it could be around Rs. 20,000. The smartphone is confirmed by Nothing’s sub-brand CMF, but launch date is unknown. Leaks hint at a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6.7-inch OLED display, dual 50MP camera system, and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It may be the cheapest phone from the company.

The price of CMF Phone 1 in India was revealed on a social media platform by a tipster on Monday (June 10). According to the information shared, the speculated box price of the smartphone is around Rs. 20,000. Nothing‘s sub-brand CMF had officially confirmed the upcoming smartphone on June 6, but the launch date is yet to be disclosed. This news coincides with another leak that provided details about the smartphone’s chipset and expandable storage.

CMF Phone 1 Box Price Leak

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Yogesh Brar suggested that the box price of the base variant of CMF Phone 1 could be Rs. 19,999. However, another report speculates that the actual price might be slightly lower than the mentioned amount. The price without discounts could be around Rs. 18,000, and with discounts, it could go as low as Rs. 17,000.

If these speculations turn out to be accurate, CMF Phone 1 would become the most affordable smartphone offered in India by the Carl Pei-led startup, undercutting the Nothing Phone 2a by Rs. 4,000.

A microsite for the upcoming launch of the smartphone is already live on Flipkart, but it does not reveal any specific details about features or pricing.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications (Expected)

According to tipster Gadget Bits on X, CMF Phone 1 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2.5GHz and another four at 2.0GHz. Another tipster, Technerd_9, claims that it may come in two UFS 2.2 storage variants: 128GB and 256GB.

The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, it may sport a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Additionally, a 50-megapixel selfie camera could be present on the front.

Leaked information also suggests that CMF Phone 1 could have a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 33W wired fast charging.