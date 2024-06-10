Key Specifications and Chipset Details leaked for CMF Phone 1, with Concept Image

The CMF Phone 1 specifications have been leaked before its launch. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and may have a MicroSD card slot. The design may include a dual rear camera system and a small wheel at the bottom. The phone might feature a 6.7-inch OLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and dual 50-megapixel cameras. The presence of a removable back panel is uncertain.

Specifications of the CMF Phone 1 have been revealed before its launch, indicating that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, according to a reliable source. CMF recently confirmed the launch of the CMF Phone 1 as the maiden smartphone from the Nothing sub-brand, although no specific details were provided by the company. However, leaked information has shed light on the processor, storage, and GPU specs of the device.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications (Rumoured)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Gadget Bits mentioned that the CMF Phone 1 will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. This octa-core chipset includes four cores running at 2.5GHz and another four at 2.0GHz. The tipster also indicated a possible presence of a MicroSD card slot in the phone.

The same tipster shared a concept image of the smartphone created by X user Rahul Janardhanan, revealing a vertical dual rear camera setup, reminiscent of the design seen in the Nothing Phone 2.

CMF Phone 1 concept image

Photo Credit: X/Rahul Janardhanan

Further speculations suggest the phone may feature a small wheel at the bottom, similar to the CMF Buds. However, it seems to lack the brand’s trademark semi-transparent design and Glyph Interface. The concept image also displays a screw-like element alongside the power button, raising questions about the presence of a removable back panel.

Previously Leaked CMF Phone 1 Specifications

Previous leaks by tipster Technerd_9 indicate that the CMF Phone 1 could sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and thick but uniform bezels. The phone is rumored to have a polycarbonate back panel and may come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants with UFS 2.2 storage technology.

Allegedly, the device could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery supporting up to 33W wired fast charging. The leaks also suggest a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, along with a speculated 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.