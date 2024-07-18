iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Launch Timeline and Key Specs Leaked: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Tipped

The iQoo Z9 Turbo, launched in China in April, is getting a new sibling – the iQoo Z9 Turbo+. Leaked details suggest a September or October launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. It is expected to have a 1.5K resolution display and a battery with “large silicon cells.” The iQoo Z9 Turbo is priced starting at roughly Rs. 23,000 in China, with features like a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 144Hz refresh rate display.

The iQoo Z9 Turbo was launched in China in April, featuring a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Now, the Vivo sub-brand is gearing up to introduce a new Z-series phone – iQoo Z9 Turbo+. While an official launch date has not been announced yet, a recent leak from China reveals details about its launch timeline and chipset.

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo the expected launch timeline and key specifications of the iQoo Z9 Turbo+. The leak suggests the phone might be unveiled in September or October, pending approval from Chinese certification authorities.

The upcoming iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is rumored to feature a flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, carrying the model number V2417A.

While the battery capacity remains undisclosed, Digital Chat Station mentions the phone will come with a battery equipped with “large silicon cells.” Notably, the iQoo Z9 Turbo boasts a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

iQoo Z9 Turbo Price, Specifications

The iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is expected to coexist with the iQoo Z9 Turbo in the market. The latter was launched in April and priced starting from CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB+256GB model, going up to CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the top-end 16GB+512GB variant.

The iQoo Z9 Turbo boasts a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The phone features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.