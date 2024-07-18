New HMD Skyline features Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 108MP triple rear cameras: Price, Specs

In Short:

HMD Skyline, the latest smartphone from Finnish manufacturer HMD (Human Mobile Devices), has been launched. The device features a Lumia 920-like design and comes with a 6.55-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, it boasts a triple rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel main camera. HMD Skyline also has a repairable design, allowing users to quickly replace the screen using iFixit’s self-repair kits. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery supporting wired and wireless charging.

HMD Skyline price

The price of HMD Skyline starts at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 45,000). The smartphone is available in Neon Pink and Twisted Black colour options.

HMD Skyline specifications

The HMD Skyline runs on Android 14 and will receive OS updates for two years and security updates for three years. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits peak brightness. The device is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the HMD Skyline sports a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 50-megapixel front camera.

Other features of HMD Skyline include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, stereo speakers, two microphones, IP54-rated build, and various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC.

The device is designed for easy repairability with Gen 2 repairability, allowing users to replace the screen using iFixit’s self-repair kits. It will also introduce a Detox Mode soon to limit notifications and social network access.

With a 4,600mAh battery, HMD Skyline supports 33W wired charging, 15W magnetic wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The Qi2-certified battery is claimed to deliver up to 48 hours of battery life on a single charge.