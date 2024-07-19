Google Unveils Pixel 9 Pro Fold; India Debut on August 14

In Short:

Google is set to unveil a new foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, at its hardware event on August 13. The teaser video confirms design details, including an off-white colour option and dual-level rear camera. The phone will also debut in India on August 14. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to bring competition to other foldable phones in the market.

Google’s hardware event is scheduled to take place on August 13. A month before the “Made By Google” event, the tech giant released a teaser video for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, putting an end to speculation about the design and name of its upcoming foldable Android phone. The teaser hints at an off-white color option for the foldable device, along with a dual-level rear camera design. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has been confirmed to launch in the Indian market and is expected to offer enhancements over last year’s Pixel Fold.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold design revealed

Following the revelation of the Pixel 9 Pro, Google showcased the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a teaser video, confirming its design and name. The device is highlighted as a “foldable phone built for the Gemini era” and is shown with an AI chatbot in the video. The foldable features a prominent camera rectangular bump with lenses arranged vertically in a dual-level design. The teaser video also gives a glimpse of the external display and hinge mechanism of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, showcasing a hole punch cutout on the cover display. The device is presented in an off-white finish resembling Google’s signature Porcelain shade, with the possibility of more vibrant color options at the launch event.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold India launch date announced

Google has confirmed the launch of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the Indian market, making it the first foldable device from Google to debut in the country. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be unveiled alongside the Pixel 9 Pro on August 14, a day after the global launch event. In a post by Google India, the black color option of the device was showcased, inviting interested users to sign up for more information about the arrival of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro on Google’s online store. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to introduce competition to other foldable smartphones in India such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus Open, and Tecno Phantom V Fold.