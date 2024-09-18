Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Google Pixel 8 & Samsung Galaxy S23 Under ₹40,000

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2024 starts on September 27, with early access for Plus members on September 26. Shoppers can enjoy discounts on smartphones, tablets, and more, with the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S23 priced under Rs. 40,000. Special offers are available with HDFC Bank cards, and customers can access credit through Flipkart Pay Later and no-cost EMI options.

Flipkart is set to launch the much-anticipated Big Billion Days Sale 2024, marking the commencement of the festive shopping season in India. The sale will open to all users on September 27, while Flipkart Plus members will enjoy the privilege of early access starting from September 26. This year’s promotion promises significant discounts across an extensive range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and smart TVs. Notably, premium devices such as the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S23 will be available at attractive prices during this event.

Expected Discounts on Smartphones

The Flipkart mobile app has begun to showcase teaser prices for select smartphones that will be featured in the sale. For example, the Google Pixel 8, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, typically retails for ₹75,999 but is expected to be available for under ₹40,000 during the sale.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S23, also equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, usually priced at ₹89,999, is anticipated to be offered for under ₹40,000 as well. However, the final prices for these smartphones have yet to be disclosed.

Moreover, the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which generally retails for ₹79,999, is hinted to be available for less than ₹30,000. Additionally, the performance-oriented Poco X6 Pro 5G is expected to be priced below ₹20,000.

While detailed pricing for other smartphones has not yet been announced, Flipkart has confirmed that models such as the CMF Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco M6 Plus, Vivo T3X, Infinix Note 40 Pro, and others will also be available at discounted rates.

Additional Offers and Benefits

In addition to the platform-wide discounts, consumers can take advantage of several bank offers. By using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, shoppers can receive an instantaneous discount of 10% on their purchases. Furthermore, transactions made via Flipkart UPI will offer savings of up to ₹50.

Flipkart has also introduced the Flipkart Pay Later payment instrument, allowing customers to access credit up to ₹100,000. Additionally, no-cost EMI options will be available for customers using Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.