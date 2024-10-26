Fab Grab Fest: Galaxy S24 at ₹57,999* Plus Up to ₹18,000 in Benefits!

Finding a flagship smartphone can be tough, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 stands out with its performance and elegant design. During the Fab Grab Fest, you can buy it for an effective price of ₹57,999, thanks to discounts and offers. You can also enjoy multi-buy discounts, a referral program, and a buyback guarantee. Don’t miss these limited-time savings on this premium device!

In the competitive landscape of flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S24 emerges as a premier option, blending superior performance, innovative features, and refined aesthetics. This festive season, the Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale presents an excellent opportunity to acquire this remarkable device, complete with compelling offers that enhance its value proposition.

Attractive Pricing with Effective Price of ₹57,999

The standout feature of this promotional event is the net effective price of the Samsung Galaxy S24. Although the retail price is set at ₹62,999, savvy customers can secure the device for an effective price of just ₹57,999 through various discounts:

Instant Bank Discount: Receive an immediate ₹3,000 discount when using credit cards from select leading banks.

APP Welcome Voucher: By downloading and shopping via the Samsung Shop App, customers can claim an additional ₹2,000 off their purchase.

These combined offers reduce the price to ₹57,999, positioning it as one of the finest deals for a flagship smartphone this festive season.

Exclusive Multi Buy Offers: Potential Savings of ₹18,000

The Fab Grab Fest sale is further enhanced by Samsung’s Multi Buy Offer. If you are considering other popular accessories such as the Galaxy Watch 7 or the Buds 3, this is an opportune moment to bundle these with your new Galaxy S24:

The Galaxy Watch7 40mm BT , typically listed at ₹29,999, is available for just ₹19,999 when purchased alongside the Galaxy S24.

The Galaxy Watch7 44mm BT can be yours for ₹20,999, benefiting from a substantial ₹12,000 discount.

Additionally, the Buds3 Pro, renowned for its high-quality audio, is priced at ₹12,999, yielding a saving of ₹7,000.

This offer facilitates the creation of a comprehensive Samsung ecosystem at an attractive price.

Referral Advantage Program: Shared Benefits

Recognizing the importance of customer loyalty, Samsung’s Referral Advantage Program allows existing customers to benefit from referrals. By introducing someone to purchase the Galaxy S24, the referred buyer receives ₹3,000, while the referrer earns ₹1,500. This initiative fosters a shared sense of excitement during this festive season.

Samsung Assured Buyback: Up to 70 Percent Resale Value

Concerned about the future resale value of your smartphone? Samsung offers the Assured Buyback Program, which allows you to secure up to 70 percent of your investment back for just ₹1,499. This ensures that your purchase is safeguarded, making the Galaxy S24 a forward-thinking investment.

Business Advantages: 18 Percent GST Savings

Businesses eyeing the Galaxy S24 stand to gain even more, with potential savings of up to 18 percent on GST with the right invoice. This financial benefit significantly reduces the overall investment required for high-performance smartphones, making the Galaxy S24 an outstanding choice for companies looking to enhance operations.

Additional Perks for Peace of Mind Purchases

The Fab Grab Fest sale is designed to provide an enriching shopping experience. Some additional advantages include:

Exchange Bonus: Trade in your old device and receive an additional ₹3,000 off when purchasing the Galaxy S24.

Easy Payment Plans: Flexible EMI options are available to make it easier for customers to afford their new smartphone over time.

Why Shop at Samsung.com and the Samsung Shop App

Purchasing your Galaxy S24 from either Samsung.com or the Samsung Shop App ensures a straightforward and rewarding shopping experience. The app is specifically designed to facilitate seamless integration and customization options for your purchase.

Don’t Miss the Fab Grab Fest Sale

The Samsung Galaxy S24 offers much more than standard smartphone features; it is a blend of sophistication, power, and cutting-edge technology. The Fab Grab Fest sale represents an unmissable opportunity to own this flagship device at a phenomenal price. With offers like instant bank discounts, Multi Buy offers, referral incentives, and buyback assurances, this event is not to be overlooked.

Whether for personal use or business needs, the Galaxy S24 stands as the optimal choice. Explore these exceptional offers at Samsung.com or the Samsung Shop App and take full advantage of the festive offers.

Keep in mind that these deals are time-sensitive. Act swiftly to capitalize on this festive season!