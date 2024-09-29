Best Smartphone Offers Under ₹30,000 in Amazon’s Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is in its third day, offering exciting deals on various consumer products. Launched on September 26 for Prime members, it features discounts on smartphones under Rs. 30,000. Notably, the OnePlus 11R can now be bought for Rs. 26,999. Buyers can also enjoy additional discounts with SBI cards and flexible EMI options.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has now reached its third day, having begun on September 26 specifically for Prime members, with access opening to all users in India starting the following day. This sale features appealing deals and discounts on a diverse range of consumer products, spanning categories such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, electronics, home appliances, and more. After closely reviewing the top offers on iPhones and smartphones from brands like Samsung and OnePlus, we have put together a guide to the best smartphones available for under Rs. 30,000 during this festive sale.

For those searching for a budget-friendly smartphone, this sale provides an excellent opportunity to benefit from discounts, exchange offers, and additional perks on devices priced below Rs. 30,000.

Current offers showcase significant price reductions on handsets from leading brands such as OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, Honor, and Realme. A particularly enticing deal is available for the OnePlus 11R, originally priced at Rs. 39,999, now being offered at just Rs. 26,999 when including all active offers. Furthermore, buyers can take advantage of a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on purchases made with SBI Debit and Credit cards. For those who prefer not to pay the full amount upfront, easy and flexible EMI options are also available, pending applicable terms and conditions.

Best Smartphones to Buy Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Sale