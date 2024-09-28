iPhone 13 for Rs. 37,999 on Amazon vs. iPhone 14 for Rs. 49,999 on Flipkart: Which Should You Buy?

The Big Billion Days Sale from Flipkart and the Great Indian Festival Sale from Amazon commenced on Friday, following a day of early access for Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime members. As these sales enter their second day, customers are presented with a variety of deals and discounts on numerous products, particularly in the realm of consumer electronics. Notably, Amazon has introduced discounts on the iPhone 13, while Flipkart is offering significant price reductions on the iPhone 14.

For those considering a new smartphone or a laptop upgrade during these promotional events, we recommend consulting our guides, which highlight some of the most compelling offers available on both platforms. Additionally, remember to explore our selection of budget-friendly TWS earphones deals throughout the sale.

Now, let us examine the pricing and offerings for the iPhone 13 available on Amazon, and how it stacks up against the iPhone 14 on Flipkart. It is crucial to note that these prices may fluctuate as the sale progresses and are subject to availability.

iPhone 13 Available at Rs. 37,999 on Amazon

The iPhone 13, released three years ago, is currently offered at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. This represents a reduction from its previous listing of Rs. 49,999. Customers using an SBI credit or debit card can further reduce the cost by an additional Rs. 2,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 37,999. Moreover, customers have the option to trade in an older phone to receive an exchange bonus.

Price for the iPhone 13 on Amazon is inclusive of the SBI bank card discount.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

iPhone 14 Priced at Rs. 49,999 on Flipkart

On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 is available for Rs. 49,999, a discount from its listed price of Rs. 59,999. Customers with an HDFC Bank credit card can avail an additional Rs. 1,000 off, reducing the final price to Rs. 48,999. At the time of this publication, the iPhone 14 listing on Flipkart did not feature any exchange offers.

The Flipkart deal for the iPhone 14 offers a price reduction to Rs. 49,999 with a bank discount.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

Comparing iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Deals

The choice between acquiring the iPhone 13 from Amazon or the iPhone 14 from Flipkart ultimately hinges on personal preference. For those on a budget or first-time iPhone buyers, the iPhone 13 presents a more economical option. It supports 5G connectivity, delivers reliable performance with the A15 Bionic chip, features an OLED display, and provides sufficient battery life for a full day. Additionally, buyers can benefit from trade-in discounts on Amazon to further lower the cost.

In terms of the iPhone 14, while Amazon lists it at Rs. 59,999, the deal on Flipkart offers superior value for those certain about purchasing the latest model. However, it’s important to consider that the iPhone 14 offers only modest enhancements over its predecessor, such as an additional GPU core, the Action mode in the camera app, and the inclusion of Apple’s Photonic Engine for improved photo lighting. It is anticipated to receive extended software support from Apple due to its later release.

For those still undecided, we encourage you to review our comprehensive analyses of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 to better understand their performance, benchmark results, and camera capabilities. Stay connected with Gadgets 360 for additional deals and offers throughout the continuing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days event.