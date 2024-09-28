Unbeatable Deals on iPhones, Samsung, and OnePlus Smartphones at Amazon

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is in its second day, offering great discounts on smartphones. Notable deals include the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs. 37,999 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Rs. 69,999. Buyers using SBI cards can get even better prices through exchange offers. Other deals are available on OnePlus and Samsung devices, too.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale has commenced its second day, presenting consumers with a variety of deals, discounts, and offers on consumer electronics. Although many items have sold out on the platform, there remain numerous opportunities for those seeking a new smartphone. Amazon has reduced prices on a selection of handsets, making this an opportune moment for potential buyers. Below is an overview of some of the top smartphone deals from Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus available during this sale event.

Exchange Discounts and Bank Offers

Among the significant discounts featured in this sale is the iPhone 13. Initially launched in India at a price of Rs. 79,900, this model is now available for as low as Rs. 37,999, inclusive of various bank discounts, down from a previous selling price of Rs. 49,990. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be acquired for an effective price of Rs. 69,999 during this promotional event.

To benefit from these reduced prices on smartphones, customers should utilize an SBI credit or debit card for their purchases. Moreover, exchange offers are also available, which can further decrease the final amount due at checkout. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 are currently listed without specific sale-related discounts, bank offers can still facilitate lower pricing during the ongoing sale.

Top Deals on Smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus