Product Launches

Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 50,000

By ITN Media
Amazon sale ad for mobiles with discount offer.

In Short:

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 in India offers big discounts on a variety of items until May 7. Deals on smartphones include iPhone 13, OnePlus 11 5G, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, and more. Additional discounts available for certain payment methods. Sale also includes deals on home appliances and personal electronics. Amazon also launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Listen to more on Orbital podcast.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, currently ongoing for users in India, will come to an end on May 7. This sale offers a wide variety of items at discounted prices. Earlier, we highlighted some of the top deals on home appliances and personal electronics. Now, let’s look at some of the best smartphone deals under Rs. 50,000 that you should consider exploring.

Additional Benefits

It’s worth noting that Amazon is providing additional benefits that can further reduce the effective price of a product. For example, users paying with ICICI Bank or Bank of Baroda cards can enjoy a 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,500. OneCard users may be eligible for extra discounts of Rs. 500. Using an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card could also unlock no-cost EMI options. Select payment methods on certain products may offer cashback deals. Additionally, customers can opt to exchange old items for new ones at a reduced price.

Discounted Smartphones

Leading brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and more are offering discounted rates on their smartphones during the sale. You can also explore our previous lists of smartphone deals under Rs. 25,000 and under Rs. 15,000 for more options.

Best Smartphones under Rs. 50,000 Deals

Product Name MRP Sale Price
iPhone 13 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 48,999
OnePlus 11 5G Rs. 56,999 Rs. 49,999
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 48,999 Rs. 45,999
Motorola Razr 40 Rs. 99,999 Rs. 44,999
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Rs. 61,990 Rs. 44,949
iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G Rs. 44,999 Rs. 37,999

Samsung has recently unveiled new devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. To learn more about these new releases and other tech news, listen to the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast available on various platforms like Spotify and Gaana.


