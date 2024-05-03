Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 50,000

In Short:

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, currently ongoing for users in India, will come to an end on May 7. This sale offers a wide variety of items at discounted prices. Earlier, we highlighted some of the top deals on home appliances and personal electronics. Now, let’s look at some of the best smartphone deals under Rs. 50,000 that you should consider exploring.

Additional Benefits

It’s worth noting that Amazon is providing additional benefits that can further reduce the effective price of a product. For example, users paying with ICICI Bank or Bank of Baroda cards can enjoy a 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,500. OneCard users may be eligible for extra discounts of Rs. 500. Using an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card could also unlock no-cost EMI options. Select payment methods on certain products may offer cashback deals. Additionally, customers can opt to exchange old items for new ones at a reduced price.

Discounted Smartphones

Leading brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and more are offering discounted rates on their smartphones during the sale. You can also explore our previous lists of smartphone deals under Rs. 25,000 and under Rs. 15,000 for more options.

Best Smartphones under Rs. 50,000 Deals

