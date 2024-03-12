27.1 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
type here...
Industry Updates

Potential lackluster demand expected in upcoming spectrum auction, Telecom News, ET Telecom

By ITN Media
0
26
Cellular towers against clear blue sky

More from Author

In Short:

Airtel and Vodafone Idea are planning to focus on specific spectrum bands for renewals in certain markets. Analysts suggest that Airtel and Jio might also invest more money to increase their holdings of sub-GHz spectrum. This strategic move could improve their network capabilities and enhance their competitive position in the telecommunications market.

Big Players in the Telecom Game!

Hey there! So, guess what? Airtel and Vodafone Idea are in the spotlight again. It seems like they are gearing up to focus on specific bands in markets where they need to renew their spectrum. But hold up, some analysts are saying that Airtel and Jio might just splash some extra cash to amp up their sub-GHz spectrum holdings. Interesting, right?

Details of the News

If you’re wondering about the timeline, this news was updated on Mar 12, 2024 at 07:59 AM IST.

Previous article
BSNL cuts Rs 99 plan validity
Next article
Ooredoo Group readies core network upgrade for 5.5G shift
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article