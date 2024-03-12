Ooredoo Group readies core network upgrade for 5.5G shift

Ooredoo Group is gearing up for the transition to the 5.5G era by upgrading core networks in key markets in partnership with Huawei. This partnership, announced at Mobile World Congress 2024, will modernize Ooredoo’s core networks in MENA and the Maldives to 5GC architecture. The modernization will take place in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives. The upgraded networks will lead to innovative services and improved connectivity for customers. Ooredoo aims to provide top-notch services by leveraging the latest technologies for core network evolution, ensuring customers have a seamless experience in the digital age.



Ooredoo Group is gearing up for the exciting transition to the 5.5G era! They have joined forces with Huawei to revamp their core networks in key markets, setting the stage for a new wave of connectivity.

Core Network Modernization

In an effort to stay ahead of the curve, Ooredoo Group and Huawei are working together to modernize core networks in countries like Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives. This upgrade will pave the way for cutting-edge 5GC service-based architecture, promising innovative services and improved connectivity for customers.

Enhanced Connectivity Experiences

Ooredoo Group is on a mission to transform connectivity experiences for their customers. They’re dedicated to providing top-notch services that cater to the ever-changing demands of the digital age. The move towards 5.5G is a significant milestone in this journey, and the collaboration with Huawei is instrumental in delivering exceptional services across markets.

The core network is the backbone that links different networks and the Internet, enabling the introduction of new services and their commercialization. By embracing the latest technologies for core network evolution, Ooredoo is gearing up to shape the future of connectivity and drive service innovations.