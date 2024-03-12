BSNL cuts Rs 99 plan validity

In Short:

Welcome to the Latest Update from BSNL!

Hey there, guess what? Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has some news for all its loyal customers. The Rs 99 plan just got a little tweak in its validity. Now, hold on a second, this change actually means that the cost of using the plan has indirectly increased a tad bit.

BSNL Makes a Move

With the reduction in validity, the Rs 99 plan now offers 17 days instead of the earlier 18 days. Although the change may seem small, it has bumped up the daily cost of using the plan from Rs 5.5 to Rs 5.82. Sneaky, right?

What Does the Rs 99 Plan Offer?

Let’s break it down for you – this special tariff voucher (STV) from BSNL gives you unlimited voice calling for 17 days. Yep, that’s right. No data, just unlimited chit-chat.

But fret not, if you need some data love, you can always top up with BSNL’s data vouchers whenever you need to browse or stream your favorite content. Smart move, BSNL!

Keep Up with the Changes

Remember, BSNL is constantly evolving to offer better services and boost its revenue. Recently, they also bid farewell to the unlimited night data offer in the Rs 599 plan. The aim? To nudge customers towards recharging more and increasing their average revenue per user (ARPU).

So, the next time you recharge your BSNL plan, keep these changes in mind. Stay connected, stay informed!