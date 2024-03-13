New Zealand plans to establish a distinct entity for its fibre assets

In Short:

One NZ, a New Zealand operator, aims to cover 99.5 percent of the population and 60 percent of the geography by 2025 with an upgraded 4G/5G network. The company plans to establish a separate fiber entity for maximizing network assets. Additionally, the operator’s rebranding has been well-received, showing improved performance metrics compared to Vodafone NZ. The 2G/3G network shutdown is on track, with AI integration driving performance benefits.



New Zealand operator One NZ is set to expand its network reach significantly, aiming to cover 99.5 percent of the population and 60 percent of the geography of New Zealand with an upgraded 4G/5G Network by 2025. Additionally, the company has announced its intention to establish a separate fiber entity to enhance the utilization and value of its network assets, as highlighted in Infratil‘s Investor Day report.

Fiber Infrastructure

One NZ’s fiber assets comprise over 11,000 km of terrestrial fiber along with access to four subsea cables – TGA (46 percent owned), Aqualink (100 percent owned), and IRUs (Indefeasible Right of Use) on Hawaiki and Southern Cross.

Brand Recognition and Performance Metrics

The operator reported positive feedback on its rebranding efforts from the people of New Zealand. Moreover, most of One NZ’s key metrics now surpass those of Vodafone NZ, including awareness and non-customer consideration.

2G/3G Network Shut Down

One NZ also confirmed the progress of its network upgrade to 4G/5G, extension of coverage with SpaceX, and the scheduled shutdowns of the 3G and 2G networks. The 3G Network will be phased out by 2025, followed by the 2G Network in 2026. The reassignment of spectrum for enhanced 4G/5G performance is part of these initiatives.

AI Integration

The company emphasized the benefits derived from AI implementation, with performance improvements of up to 7 times in areas where AI is deployed. Scale-up of AI integration throughout the business is expected to drive both cost savings and revenue enhancements.

Starting April 1, 2024, all electricity procured by One NZ will be from renewable sources, resulting in zero Scope 2 emissions associated with power usage, as per the presentation.