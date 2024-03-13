Value-packed iPhone 14 coming in 2024

The iPhone 14 in India has seen a big price drop, making it a great value device this year. Available in three storage variants starting from Rs 56,999, it comes in various colors. With a 6.1-inch display, A15 Bionic processor, dual-camera setup, and support for 5G and wireless charging, it offers good specs. However, the lack of a Type-C port may be a downside for some users.

iPhone 14, which is approximately 2 years old, has recently received a significant price reduction in India, making it a highly attractive option for consumers. Despite the availability of the newer iPhone 15 with advanced features, the iPhone 14 continues to be a compelling choice for consumers seeking value for money. Let’s delve into the details of the iPhone 14 price in India, its storage variants, and key specifications.

iPhone 14 Price in India

The iPhone 14 is offered in three storage options on Flipkart – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The base model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 56,999, the 256GB variant at Rs 68,999, and the 512GB variant at Rs 86,999. The device is available in Red, Blue, Yellow, Purple, White, and Black color options.

iPhone 14 Specifications in India

The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by the A15 Bionic processor, it includes a lightning port for charging. The device sports a traditional notch design and a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising 12MP primary and ultra-wide-angle sensors. Notably, the charging brick needs to be purchased separately, as Apple only includes the charging cable in the box.

The iPhone 14 supports wireless charging, is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and can withstand submersion in water up to a depth of 6 meters for 30 minutes. It is 5G-enabled and offers dual-SIM connectivity, with one slot for a physical SIM and the other for an eSIM.