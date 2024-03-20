Microsoft appoints Google DeepMind cofounder Mustafa Suleyman to lead consumer AI operations

Microsoft Corp. has appointed Mustafa Suleyman to lead its consumer artificial intelligence business, bringing on board most of the staff from his Inflection AI startup. Suleyman, co-founder of Google’s DeepMind, will focus on projects like integrating AI into Windows and adding conversational elements to Bing search. Microsoft aims to compete with Google in the AI market and improve consumer AI products.

Microsoft Names Mustafa Suleyman Head of Consumer AI Business

Microsoft Corp. has appointed Mustafa Suleyman as the head of its consumer artificial intelligence business, bringing in most of the staff from his startup, Inflection AI. This move by the software giant is aimed at competing against Alphabet Inc.’s Google in the fiercely contested AI products market.

Suleyman’s Role and Responsibilities

Suleyman, a co-founder of Google’s DeepMind, will now report to CEO Satya Nadella and lead various projects such as integrating AI Copilot into Windows and enhancing conversational elements in the Bing search engine. His appointment marks the first time Microsoft’s consumer AI work will be under one leader.

Inflection Transition and New Team Members

Inflection AI, a rival of Microsoft’s key AI partner OpenAI, will shift focus from its consumer chatbot effort to selling AI software to businesses. Karén Simonyan, co-founder of Inflection, will join Microsoft as chief scientist for the new consumer AI group.

Microsoft’s AI Products

Microsoft has been restructuring its major products around AI technology from OpenAI. With the Copilot brand, the company has integrated AI assistants into products like Windows, Office software, Bing, and security tools.

Future Plans and Partnership with OpenAI

Suleyman expressed the company’s commitment to creating innovative AI products for consumers. Microsoft is dedicated to its partnership with OpenAI, providing cloud-computing power for research and development of AI models.

Investments and Industry Developments

Microsoft recently invested in Mistral AI, a French AI firm. Meanwhile, Google is catching up with new offerings like Gemini. However, Microsoft aims to stay competitive by enhancing its AI capabilities.