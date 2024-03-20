Top Four Hindi Family Comedy Movies Available on OTT

In Short:

Four Hindi Family Comedy Movies to Watch on OTT

Looking for a good laugh on a bad day? Comedy movies are a great way to unwind and destress. Here are four hilarious Hindi family comedy movies that are perfect for a lazy afternoon with your loved ones.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

When strange occurrences begin to plague Siddharth’s family palace after returning from the United States with his new wife, Avani, he seeks the help of his psychiatrist friend Aditya, played by Akshay Kumar, to unravel the mystery.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Follow the story of Bitti Mishra, a carefree and spirited girl from Bareilly, whose life takes a turn when she crosses paths with Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi.

Where to watch: Netflix, Zee5 IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Watch the hilarious tale of a family caught in a web of deception, starring Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan. Parimal Tripathi pretends to be a driver to win over his love, Sulekha, leading to a series of comedic events.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Khichdi: The Movie (2010)

Based on the popular television series ‘Khichdi’, this movie follows a quirky Gujarati family as they navigate the ups and downs of a wedding. When the lack of drama becomes too boring, they decide to create their own entertainment.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.3/10