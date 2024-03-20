STL Demonstrates Glass to Gigabit Tech at FTTH Conference 2024 Berlin

STL, a company specializing in optical and digital solutions, is showcasing its Glass to Gigabit capability at the FTTH Conference 2024 in Berlin, Germany. This capability demonstrates the company’s integrated manufacturing prowess in the optical fibre industry. STL highlighted its end-to-end capabilities in manufacturing glass preform, fibre, cables, and optical connectivity solutions. The company is working with European service providers to accelerate the deployment of gigabit networks and improve connectivity.



Optical and digital solutions company, STL, is showcasing its Glass to Gigabit capability at the FTTH (Fiber To The Home) Conference 2024 in Berlin, Germany. This capability highlights STL‘s integrated manufacturing prowess, covering optical products from glass preform to optical connectivity products, enabling the construction of advanced optical fibre networks across Europe, STL announced on Tuesday evening.

Integrated Manufacturing Capabilities

STL said it stands among six global players with end-to-end capabilities across the fibre value chain, encompassing its glass preform, fibre, cables, and finally, optical connectivity solutions. Leveraging its manufacturing facilities in Italy, STL mentioned that it has been a key partner to regional (European) service providers, delivering tailored solutions and reducing lead times.

Rahul Puri, Regional Head, Europe, STL, said, “Europe is making great strides towards becoming a gigabit economy, and optical networking is playing a key role. With our advanced optical fibre cable and connectivity plants, Centres of Excellence in Italy, and a strong local supply chain, we are working with our customers to accelerate the deployment of gigabit networks and transform billions of lives by connecting the world.”

FTTH Conference 2024

At the FTTH Conference, taking place from March 19-21, 2024, STL is showcasing its optical networking and connectivity solutions designed to address various network architectures.

These include the world’s first externally certified Eco-labelled optical products, 180-micron optical fibre for high-density cables, Celesta Intelligently Bonded Ribbon Cable for enhanced performance, and optical connectivity solutions Opt CRS, Opto-bolt, and Optoblaze, which offer streamlined installations and compatibility with existing networks.