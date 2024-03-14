Jio President Calls for Legal Action on Damage to Critical Telecom Infra: Report

In Short:

The Department of Telecommunications in India is facing challenges due to continuous damage to telecom infrastructure by careless diggers. Reliance Jio President, Mathew Oommen, urges policymakers to take legal action against those damaging critical infrastructure. Oommen emphasizes the need for robust spectrum pipeline, especially under 10 GHz, to improve 5G coverage. The DoT will hold the next spectrum auction in May 2024, with telcos expected to focus on renewing expiring spectrum.

Reliance Jio President Urges Policymakers to Protect Telecom Infrastructure

Addressing Telecom Infrastructure Challenges

Telecom infrastructure in India faces frequent damage during construction activities or due to the negligence of diggers. Despite the introduction of ‘Call Before u Dig’ app by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the issue persists. Speaking at an industry event, Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio, emphasized the importance of holding accountable those responsible for damaging critical telecom infrastructure.

Need for Collaborative Efforts

Oommen highlighted the challenges faced by telcos in providing reliable internet connectivity services when telecom infrastructure is continuously compromised across the country. He called for active collaborative engagement to prevent the destruction of critical telecom assets, including addressing common fiber cuts that disrupt service quality.

Focus on Spectrum Pipeline

In addition, Oommen urged policymakers to ensure a robust spectrum pipeline, particularly below 10 GHz. Industry bodies such as COAI and GSMA have advocated for the allocation of 6 GHz frequencies for IMT services to enhance 5G coverage and speeds. Oommen stressed the need for Indian telcos to access more spectrum in the sub-10 GHz bands to meet coverage requirements.

Upcoming Spectrum Auction

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is set to conduct the next round of spectrum auctions in India on May 20, 2024. Telcos are expected to focus on renewing expiring spectrum allocations, as most of their current needs are already met. This auction presents an opportunity for operators to secure spectrum for future requirements.