Involta undergoes rebranding, now known as Ark Data Centers

Involta, a US colocation firm, rebranded as Ark Data Centers to meet the rising demand for edge data centers and cloud infrastructure, driven by the AI revolution. Ark plans to expand its existing locations to support enterprise and hyperscale edge capacity. The company’s new website reflects its focus on data center and network infrastructure, responding to the surge in AI and automation. Carlyle acquired Involta in February 2022, with plans for further expansion in emerging edge markets.



US colocation firm Involta has rebranded to Ark Data Centers in response to the surging demand for edge data centers and cloud infrastructure amid the AI revolution, the company announced this week. Ark Data Centers will continue to provide edge, colocation, and cloud facilities under its new name.

Infrastructure Expansion Plans

Ark Data Centers will continue to address the critical need for scalable infrastructure by investing in expanding its existing locations to support enterprise and hyperscale edge capacity needed for data center, cloud, and network interconnection, as per the official release.

Ark Data Centers stated, “The decision to relaunch as Ark was driven by the insatiable growth of infrastructure requirements for space, power, and compute options.”

The company also announced the launch of a new website, arkdna, which reflects the DNA of the business: D – data center infrastructure; N – network infrastructure; and A – the response to the surge of AI and automation.

Infrastructure Expansion

Carlyle completed the acquisition of Involta in February 2022. As reported by TelecomTalk, Involta, in December 2023, announced the expansion of its Tucson, Arizona data center to 1 MW. The Carlyle-backed company most recently entered the Green Bay, Wisconsin market with plans to expand the existing campus with up to 20 MW of IT capacity.

The company said as part of its growth plan, Ark’s roadmap contains several soon-to-be-announced projects in emerging edge markets.