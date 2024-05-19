BSNL Kolkata hits 60k FTTH customers milestone

In Short:

BSNL in Kolkata has reached 60,000 FTTH customers milestone, offering broadband via copper cable as well. Plans start at Rs 249 with longer-term options available. BSNL’s Bharat Fibre service competes with JioFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber, standing at third in market share (TRAI data). Merged with BBNL in 2023, BSNL aims for growth against private competition like Alliance Broadband in Kolkata.

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reached a significant milestone of 60,000 Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) customers in Kolkata. This achievement is noteworthy considering that BSNL also offers broadband services through copper cable, indicating that the total fixed broadband customer base of the telco is higher. The announcement of this milestone was made by the state-run telco’s Kolkata arm on social media.

Expansion of Bharat Fibre Service

BSNL launched its Bharat Fibre service (FTTH) on October 1, 2020, with four broadband plans. Over time, more plans have been introduced, some of which include OTT benefits. The plans start from Rs 249 and go up to Rs 4799 per month. Customers can also opt for longer validity plans with options ranging up to 24 months.

Market Position and Competition

BSNL’s Bharat Fibre service offers competitive packages, but its rate of subscriber acquisition has been slower compared to JioFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber. As of March 31, 2024, according to TRAI data, BSNL holds the third position in terms of market share in the wireline segment. The merger with Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) in 2023 significantly boosted BSNL’s fiber assets ownership due to BBNL’s extensive network.

While BSNL covers a vast area with its broadband services, private telcos are preferred by customers due to stronger marketing and brand image. Achieving 60,000 customers in Kolkata is a commendable milestone, but BSNL needs to grow its numbers swiftly to enhance revenue margins. Apart from private telcos, local ISPs like Alliance Broadband also pose competition to BSNL in Kolkata.