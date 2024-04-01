Globe Telecom expands 5G network, pilots sustainable solutions in the Philippines

In Short:

Globe Telecom expanded its 5G coverage in Visayas and Mindanao by installing 41 new sites in 2023. The company achieved high outdoor coverage in key cities and facilitated over 5.8 million devices connecting to its 5G network. Additionally, Globe enhanced connectivity in Mindanao with 276 new site builds and 2,509 upgrades to 4G LTE. The company also implemented a sustainable hybrid solar power pilot project across 26 diverse sites, saving fuel and electricity consumption.

Philippines operator Globe Telecom has expanded its 5G network by installing 41 new 5G sites across Visayas and Mindanao in 2023. Of these, 27 sites were deployed in Visayas and 14 in Mindanao. In the same year, Globe achieved 92.36 percent outdoor coverage in key cities in Visayas and Mindanao, along with 97.90 percent coverage in the National Capital Region. This expansion facilitated over 5.8 million devices connecting to Globe’s 5G network in December alone.

Enhancing Network Infrastructure

Globe also announced the expansion of connectivity across Mindanao with 276 new site builds and 2,509 upgrades to 4G LTE throughout 2023. The company allocated 91 percent of its USD 1.3 billion capital expenditure in 2023 to enhance its data infrastructure. This led to the commissioning of 1,217 new sites and upgrades to 8,226 existing infrastructure to 4G LTE technology nationwide.

By mid-March, Globe had expanded its 5G footprint in the Philippines with 894 new sites by the end of last year. The company has also expanded its 5G roaming partnerships, now covering 156 global partners across 82 destinations.

Implementing Sustainable Solutions

Globe reported the completion of its hybrid solar power pilot project during the same period. The project focused on integrating hybrid solar power across 26 different Globe sites, including three in the National Capital Region, 17 in South Luzon, and six in Mindanao. These sites were able to be powered by renewable energy, battery storage systems, or a mix of renewables and diesel fuel, reducing diesel consumption and electricity usage.