Vodafone Idea aims to use Vodafone Group’s 5G B2B expertise for enterprise opportunities: Executive

Vodafone Idea is planning to use Vodafone Group Plc’s expertise in 5G B2B space to explore new opportunities in India. The telco aims to make factories smarter, help mines and ports become more efficient with 5G networks. They are focusing on IoT solutions for enterprises and have the necessary partnerships in place. Vi bought spectrum in 5G auction and is aiming to generate 40% revenues from 5G in 24-30 months.

Vodafone Idea is looking to capitalize on the expertise of its promoter, Vodafone Group Plc, in the fifth-generation (5G) business-to-business (B2B) sector to explore new opportunities in various industry verticals in India, according to a senior executive from the telecom operator.

5G Network Rollout and Plans

Vi, a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group Plc, is yet to launch its 5G network commercially, unlike its competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

The company has fulfilled the 5G minimum rollout obligation in four circles with four different vendors. Vi aims to generate 40% of its revenues from 5G within 24 to 30 months after the launch of its next-generation mobile broadband service.

Focus on Smart Factories and Industry Modernization

Vodafone Idea sees significant potential in using 5G technology to create smarter factories through private networks. This will enable applications such as enhancing worker safety in hazardous environments and introducing Industry 4.0 concepts for industrial modernization.

The mining sector, known for its poor mobile network coverage and challenging work environments, is also a target for smart solutions with 5G networks to improve connectivity and security.

Partnerships and Future Plans

The telecom operator has emphasized its knowledge in deploying networks and highlighted its partnerships with telecom equipment providers and customers, offering a competitive advantage in the Internet of Things (IoT) domain.

Vi executives have expressed confidence in driving revenue growth through IoT and Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) solutions tailored for enterprise clients.