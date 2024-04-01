OnePlus Nord CE 4 now available in India: All the details you need

OnePlus has launched the affordable Nord CE4 in India. The device runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 and has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. Priced at Rs 24,999 for 8+128 variant and Rs 26,999 for 8+256 variant, it features a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5500 mAh battery, and 50MP main camera. Pre-booking available from April 1.

OnePlus has introduced the new OnePlus Nord CE 4 in India. This smartphone falls in the semi-affordable category and comes with OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, it promises a balance of performance and battery life.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be available for purchase starting April 4, 2024, at 12 PM. The 8+128 variant is priced at Rs 24,999, while the 8+256 variant is priced at Rs 26,999. Customers can pre-book the device by paying Rs 999 between April 1 to April 3 at OnePlus experience stores. Additionally, customers buying the device on the launch day will receive free Nord Buds 2r.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Specifications in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 sports a generous 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Aqua Touch technology for water resistance. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

With a 5,500 mAh battery, the Nord CE 4 supports 100W SUPERVOOC charging for quick recharging. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.