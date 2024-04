In Short:

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has expanded its network in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, covering 1400 villages and benefiting a population of 26 lakhs. This initiative follows earlier expansions in other districts. Airtel’s Rural Enhancement Project aims to connect 60,000 villages by 2024, with Maharashtra alone targeting 5,000 villages across nine districts. The company has also enhanced its fiber presence in the state for improved connectivity in rural areas.