Ericsson considers exporting telecom equipment from India

Ericsson is considering exporting telecom equipment from India due to the successful rollout of 5G last year. The company plans to increase production to meet Indian market demands and potentially export to other markets. With increasing 5G connections by top telecom players in India, Ericsson’s market share has grown. They have launched a new software toolkit to strengthen 5G capabilities and enable premium services. This move will revolutionize the mobile broadband business in India.

Ericsson Evaluating Possibilities to Export Telecom Network Equipment from India

Swedish gear maker Ericsson is considering the option to export telecom network equipment from the Indian market, as stated by a senior company executive.

Increased Production to Meet Indian Market Demand

“India launched 5G extensively last year, and we manufactured everything from our Indian facility. We ramped up our production capacity to meet the demands in the Indian market. Moving forward, we are exploring the potential for exports,” said Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India, in an interview with ETTelecom.

Exporting Under “Make in India” Initiative

Under the “Make in India” program, Ericsson previously exported 5G-ready telecom equipment from its manufacturing unit in Pune, Maharashtra, to markets in Southeast Asia.

Growth in Market Share Due to 5G Rollouts

Following the 5G deployments by major Indian telecom players such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Ericsson witnessed a significant increase in its market share last year. The combined 5G connections of these telcos reached almost 175 million by the end of March 2024.

Focus on Advanced Connectivity Solutions

Ericsson recently introduced a new software toolkit to enhance 5G standalone network capabilities and support premium services with unique connectivity features. This initiative aims to unlock advanced 5G applications and drive innovation in the telecom industry.

Challenges in Monetizing 5G Services

Despite the progress in areas like Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and potential applications in healthcare, education, and manufacturing, Indian telecom operators are still facing challenges in effectively monetizing 5G services. The industry is yet to fully harness the potential of 5G technology.

Future Outlook for Differentiated Connectivity Solutions

Looking ahead, Ericsson plans to explore differentiated connectivity solutions for specific industries and network slices for enterprise and consumer applications. This strategic shift is expected to transform the mobile broadband business landscape in India.

“The advent of 5G is creating new opportunities for operators in various sectors. Our innovative software toolkit will empower telcos to deliver advanced 5G applications through customized connectivity,” noted Nitin Bansal.