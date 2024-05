In Short:

Airtel Payments Bank announced a strong financial year with revenue of Rs 1,836 crore, a 42% increase YoY, and net profit of Rs 34.5 crore, a 60% rise. Key metrics included 80.4 million Monthly Transacting Users, Rs 2,801 crore in customer deposits, and a GMV of Rs 2,550 billion. The Bank focused on innovation, introducing eco-friendly debit cards and smartwatches for payments, and onboarded over a million new savings account customers monthly in Q4 FY24.