Yahsat collaborates with Eutelsat to utilize Konnect satellite’s capacity

Eutelsat Group and Yahsat’s YahClick have signed an MoU to increase satellite broadband services in Africa. YahClick will use Eutelsat Konnect capacity over Ethiopia. The satellite operator partnership aims to enhance broadband services and reach new markets. Yahsat plans to launch two new satellites in 2027 and 2028 for further expansion. This collaboration will benefit consumers and enterprises with improved connectivity in remote locations.



Eutelsat Group and the satellite broadband services provider YahClick of UAE’s Yahsat have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable YahClick to leverage capacity on Eutelsat’s geostationary satellite, Eutelsat Konnect. This collaboration aims to enhance offerings and drive growth across Yahsat‘s satellite broadband footprint in Africa, as well as expand into new markets in Africa and beyond, as stated in the official release.

Enhanced Satellite Capacity

Under the agreement, Yahsat will have exclusive rights to use Eutelsat’s Konnect capacity over Ethiopia. The Eutelsat Konnect satellite has been in service since November 2020 and provides high throughput satellite resources for broadband services, offering 75 Gbps of capacity across a network of 65 spotbeams. The entire capacity of the satellite is gradually being transferred to provide dedicated African coverage, according to the joint statement.

Growth Prospects

Yahsat stated, “This partnership will enhance our portfolio and drive the growth of our ‘YahClick’ broadband services to consumer and enterprise markets. We are pleased to collaborate once again with Eutelsat to ensure the highest level of service and availability for our customers.” Eutelsat added, “Yahsat’s strong presence in Africa and the Middle East, along with the increasing demand for broadband services, highlights the importance of satellite connectivity in connecting users, even in remote locations.”

Yahsat

YahClick is the data solutions arm of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat). Based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka, and L-band satellite communications solutions for various platforms. Their fleet of 5 satellites covers over 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications like broadband, broadcasting, backhauling, and mobility solutions.

Future Satellite Expansion

In 2023, Yahsat ordered two new software-defined telecommunication satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, set to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.