Top ad violators in FY24: Mamaearth parent, Patanjali Ayurved, Firstcry

In Short:

Yoga Guru Ramdev’s company Patanjali Ayurved violated advertising standards 28 times in FY24, endorsing products like toothpaste, medicines, ointments, and honey. Other companies violating included Mamaearth, sports betting firms, and fashion and makeup brands. Major violations were digital ads for illegal betting, liquor, drugs, and magical remedies. The rise of digital advertising has led to an increase in violations, with a focus on healthcare and personal care products.





Yoga Guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Involved in 28 Ad Violations

Hey there! Have you heard about the recent ad violations by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd? They were called out for 28 misleading endorsements in FY24, including products like DantKanti toothpaste and ayurvedic medicines.

Other Companies in the Mix

But hold on, they weren’t the only ones! Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd, Urbanic, and others also made the naughty list for violating advertising standards.

The Digital Trend

Surprisingly, betting and gambling companies topped the chart this year for most violative ads, beating out healthcare companies with false remedy claims. The digital platform seems to be a hotspot for these misleading ads, with 85% of complaints coming from there.

Key Law Violations

Did you know that ads for “miraculous cures”, betting services, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products are illegal in the country? The crackdown on such violative ads is aimed at maintaining a fair advertising landscape.

Digital Advertising on the Rise

Ah, the digital era! With the rise of online promotions, the number of violative ads has tripled in the last few years. Looks like brands are turning to digital platforms for their marketing needs, leading to increased scrutiny on ad content.

Government’s Action Plan

According to reports, the government is setting up a task force to tackle these violative ads, especially focusing on the digital realm. It’s all part of the effort to regulate the chaos caused by misleading advertisements.





