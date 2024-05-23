Ericsson introduces new 5G SA software toolkit

In Short:

Ericsson has introduced a new software toolkit for 5G standalone at an event in India. This toolkit will allow communication service providers to offer premium services with advanced connectivity, enabling use cases like video conferencing, cloud gaming, and more. Ericsson is also focusing on research and development in India, including partnerships with academic institutions to drive innovation in 5G and future 6G networks.











Ericsson Launches New Software Toolkit for 5G

Introduction

Ericsson, a telecom gear and technology maker, has announced the new software toolkit for 5G standalone at the Ericsson Imagine Live Roadshow. The new software toolkit will enable premium services with differentiated connectivity. Communication service providers (CSPs) can use this new toolkit to enable many use cases such as video conferencing, live broadcasting, cloud gaming, remote-controlled machines, XR applications, and more.

Statement from Nitin Bansal

“The advent of 5G is opening up new opportunities for operators, both in the established mobile broadband business and through the exploration of new value pools. Our new innovative software toolkit empowers our customers to unlock advanced 5G applications through differentiated connectivity. This not only delivers a high-performing on-demand network connectivity for service excellence but also propels us toward our vision of networks as a platform,” said Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India.

Research and Development in India

Ericsson has driven up its research and development activities in India and also announced several partnerships with academic institutions in the country.

“Through the R&D work at GAIA, we are unleashing new revenue potential, business models as well as enabling new opportunities for telecom service providers in India and globally by ensuring network performance, creating future-proof customer experiences and improving energy efficiency to meet demands of sustainability,” Bansal added.

Partnerships and Future AI Initiatives

Ericsson Research is working with IIT Madras on trustworthy and bias-free AI models for future AI-native 6G networks. The company is also partnering with premier universities to infuse cutting-edge research techniques into relevant research problems for deploying 6G in India in line with global standards.

Evolution of Mobile Broadband Business in India

The mobile broadband business evolution in India will see a significant shift as an exploration of differentiated connectivity solutions for specific industries and network slices for enterprises and consumer applications continues.





