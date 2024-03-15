EchoStar Finishes Boost Wireless 5G Network Drive Test

In Short:

EchoStar Completes Drive Test for Boost Wireless 5G Network American company EchoStar has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, DISH Network (Dish), has achieved a significant milestone in its 5G network deployment efforts. The company said it filed a letter with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certifying that its nationwide 5G network delivers download speeds of over 35 Mbps to more than 70 percent of the US population. This certification follows the successful completion of a nationwide drive test, fulfilling EchoStar’s commitments to the FCC for its 2023 deployment goals.

Certification of Nationwide 5G Network In a statement, EchoStar said, “Today marks another milestone as we continue to build the world’s first commercial-grade Open RAN 5G network and provide Americans with more options for wireless service. This drive test confirms the Boost Wireless Network is delivering high-quality service to our customers. It’s a major achievement for our team who built our Open RAN network in record time.” The drive test, conducted using an FCC-approved methodology and overseen by an independent monitor, represents the final step in EchoStar’s 2023 Nationwide 5G Deployment Commitment, the company said.