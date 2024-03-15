BSNL offers 4GB free data till March 31: All you need to know

BSNL is giving customers 4GB of free data until Mar 31, 2024, if they upgrade to a 4G SIM. The upgrade is free and grants 4GB of bonus data. The company is rolling out 4G across major states in India. BSNL aims to upgrade 1 lakh sites to 4G with the help of TCS. The government has reserved 5G spectrum for BSNL for future rollout.

BSNL Offers 4GB of Free Data Till March 31, 2024

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is currently running a promotion where customers can get 4GB of free data by upgrading their 2G/3G SIM cards to a 4G SIM. This offer is valid until March 31, 2024.

Customers will not incur any additional charges for the SIM upgrade, and on top of that, they will receive 4GB of free data from BSNL. To take advantage of this offer, customers need to upgrade their legacy network SIM to a 4G SIM before the deadline.

BSNL’s 4G Rollout

BSNL has recently deployed approximately 3500 4G sites in major Northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, Southern states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are also part of the rollout plan.

Plans are in place to upgrade over 1 lakh sites in India to 4G, with the assistance of a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tejas Networks, and C-DoT. In Tamil Nadu, the deployment of 4G sites is scheduled to begin after April 2024.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have over 4200 4G sites currently under construction. BSNL’s 4G sites are designed to be easily upgradable to 5G without the need for additional equipment. The Government has already reserved 5G spectrum for BSNL, enabling the company to roll out 5G non-standalone (NSA) services in India when the infrastructure is ready.