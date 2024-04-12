Discover the Benefits of Airtel Xstream Play: The Ultimate OTT Service

Bharti Airtel offers Airtel Xstream Play, an OTT service, for free with mobile and broadband plans. Standalone subscription at Rs 149/month. Access to over 20 platforms like SonyLIV, ErosNow, etc. Clean UI, easy to find content, and offline viewing feature. Available on iOS and Android. Worth it for multiple users in a household. Subscription can be purchased on website if not an Airtel customer.

Bharti Airtel’s Airtel Xstream Play: A Comprehensive OTT Service

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, provides customers with an over-the-top (OTT) service known as Airtel Xstream Play. This service is included at no extra cost with Airtel mobile plans and other services, in addition to being available for standalone purchase at Rs 149 per month.

Subscription Options

Airtel offers various prepaid plans, broadband plans, and Xstream AirFiber plans that include access to Xstream Play. Customers can also purchase a 4G data voucher worth Rs 149 from Airtel to enjoy 1GB of data along with Xstream Play access. For non-Airtel customers, subscriptions can be purchased directly from the Xstream Play website.

Why Choose Xstream Play?

Xstream Play is an OTT aggregator, allowing users to access content from multiple platforms through a single login. Subscribers have access to a wide range of major platforms such as SonyLIV, ErosNow, LionsgatePlay, and more – totaling over 20 OTT platforms.

The service is available on both iOS and Android, offering a clean and user-friendly interface. Users can easily discover content, stream on TVs and smartphones, and even download content for offline viewing. Multiple users can access the platform simultaneously to watch high-quality content.