Audio platforms embrace freemium models to expand their user base

In Short:

Audio streaming platforms are seeing a growth in paid subscribers, from 4-5 million in 2022 to 7.5 million in 2023. Challenges include free music on platforms like YouTube. To encourage paid subscriptions, deals are being made with music labels and the Indian Performing Right Society. Platforms like Spotify and Airtel are implementing restrictions and exclusive experiences to drive up paid subscriptions. JioSaavn is partnering with various industries to increase subscriptions.

Audio Streaming Platforms Witness Growth in Paid Subscriber Base

The world of audio streaming platforms is buzzing with excitement as the paid subscriber base has seen a significant increase in 2023. According to the Ficci-EY media and entertainment report, the paid subscriber base grew from 4-5 million in 2022 to 7.5 million in 2023, with an active user base of approximately 185 million.

Challenges and Innovations in the Industry

The industry is not without its challenges, with platforms like Spotify implementing listening restrictions to combat the availability of free music on platforms like YouTube. However, companies are rising to the challenge by introducing innovative pricing packages like family and duo plans to attract more paid subscribers.

The Key to a Sustainable Music Economy

Industry experts agree that the key to a sustainable music economy lies in getting users to pay for the content they consume. When customers pay for streaming services, it not only benefits the platforms but also music labels and organizations like the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), which work to ensure artists and music creators are rightfully compensated.

Innovative Strategies for Growth

Various platforms like Spotify, Airtel’s Wynk, and JioSaavn are implementing innovative strategies to grow their subscriber base. These include offering trial opportunities, building partnerships with various brands, and providing exclusive experiences to paid users.

A New Era of Music Consumption

With the rise of paid subscriptions, the landscape of music consumption in India is changing. While some platforms are experimenting with restrictions on free features, others are offering unique experiences and incentives to attract more paid users.

The Future of the Music Industry

As the Indian music segment continues to grow, with digital revenues accounting for a significant portion of total revenues, it’s clear that the industry is evolving. With a focus on paid subscriptions and innovative monetization models, the future looks promising for music streaming platforms in India.