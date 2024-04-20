Arbitrator dismisses Sterlite Technologies’ Rs 145 crore claim against BSNL

An arbitrator has rejected Sterlite Technologies’ claim of Rs 145 crore against BSNL in an optical fibre cable project. BSNL had deducted payments due to trenching depth issues, which STL claimed were wrongful. The arbitrator ruled in favor of BSNL. STL is evaluating options to challenge the decision. The arbitration was conducted by Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Sterlite Technologies’ Claims Worth Rs 145 Crore Against BSNL Rejected by Arbitrator

“BSNL had deducted payments of Rs 145.02 crore for trenching work done at a depth below 165 cms, which was approved by BSNL considering legitimate site constraints. STL filed claims against the alleged wrongful imposition of depth penalty by BSNL. The arbitrator, Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, has rejected STL‘s claims in an award dated April 18, 2024,” stated the filing.