RBI’s warning about illegal forex trading platforms: A Mint Explainer

In Short:
The Reserve Bank of India governor is warning about unauthorized forex trading platforms that promise high returns like casino games, used by corporates and traders. RBI has asked banks to be alert and shared a list of 75 unauthorized entities. Only trading in four currency pairs is legal in India. RBI has taken steps to caution against unauthorized platforms and is working on stricter measures.
RBI Governor Raises Concerns Over Unauthorized Forex Trading Platforms
Recently, Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has expressed worries about unauthorized forex trading platforms that are commonly used by corporates and traders to manage their foreign currency risks. These platforms, which resemble casino games, promise high returns. The RBI has urged banks to be vigilant and compile a list of 75 unauthorized entities engaged in forex transactions. Let’s delve deeper into the reasons behind this warning.