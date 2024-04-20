New Shows on Netflix, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar: What to Watch this Week

This week in April 2024, entertainment fans can look forward to new releases on Netflix, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. A few highlights include the action sci-fi Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver on Netflix, the Korean drama Chief Detective 1958 on Disney+ Hotstar, the inspirational story “Kaam Chalu Hai” on ZEE5, and the action-packed Tamil flick Siren on Disney+ Hotstar. Exciting options for all types of viewers!



As we enter the new week of April 2024, entertainment enthusiasts can anticipate a range of new releases on OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5, and Disney+ Hotstar. Regardless of your preference for a Korean drama or an action thriller, there is something for everyone. Here’s a preview of some of the latest releases this week across various genres.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

The highly awaited action sci-fi film, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, is set to debut this week. According to the streaming service, “The rebels ready themselves for a battle against the merciless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are formed, heroes emerge, and legends are created.” The movie delves deeper into the origins and motivations of its characters, culminating in a massive battle that jeopardizes their existence and the fate of the resistance.

Release Date: April 19, 2024

Where To Watch: Netflix

Chief Detective 1958

‘Chief Detective 1958’ serves as the prelude to the popular Korean series ‘Chief Inspector.’ According to Disney+ Hotstar, the storyline of this Korean drama revolves around “Detective Park Yeonghan and his colleagues fighting for justice in an era marked by violence and corruption.” The drama features a surprise cameo by the original Chief Inspector Choi Bool Am and delivers a gripping narrative, promising an outstanding performance in this era of crime and action dramas.

Release Date: April 19, 2024

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Kaam Chalu Hai

Starring Rajpal Yadav, Giaa Manek, and Kurangi Nagraj, “Kaam Chalu Hai” tells the story of a father who channels his pain into a revolutionary movement, all while cherishing his cozy world with his daughter Gudiya and wife Radha. His goal is to fulfill Gudiya’s dream of becoming a cricket player. Don’t miss out on this inspirational tale.

Release Date: April 19, 2024

Where To Watch: ZEE5

Siren

Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh headline this action-packed Tamil film. As per the movie’s IMDb page, “An ambulance driver turned criminal eagerly awaits his release from prison, 14 years later.” Having served his time in prison, he is now on parole with a limited timeframe to seek revenge on the person responsible for his wife’s murder. The film is praised for its compelling performances, plot, and cinematography.

Release Date: April 19, 2024

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar