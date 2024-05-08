Apple’s latest ultra-thin product launch is making waves – read reactions!

In Short:

Apple launched new iPads with upgrades including the new M2 processor and fresh colorways. The iPad Pro got a lot of attention for being the thinnest product Apple has made. It also features a new Ultra Retina XDR display and nano-texture glass option. The new iPad Pro is powered by the M4 chip. Prices start at Rs 99,900 for the iPad Pro and Rs 59,900 for the iPad Air in India.

Apple Launches Thinnest iPad Pro Ever

Apple unveiled its latest iPads and the Apple Pencil to customers in multiple countries. The new iPad Air features minimal upgrades, including the new M2 processor and fresh color options with a 13-inch variant. However, the iPad Pro stole the show with several enhancements and the thinnest design ever created by Apple.

New Features of iPad Pro

Apple introduced the new 13-inch iPad Pro as the thinnest product ever made by the company. It boasts a new Ultra Retina XDR display with a cutting-edge OLED panel capable of supporting 1000nits of typical brightness and 1600nits peak HDR brightness. Users also have the option to choose the nano-texture glass variant to reduce screen glare.

Powered by the advanced M4 chip, the new iPad Pro represents Apple’s most sophisticated processor for iPads to date. This move marks a significant milestone as the M4 chip debuts on an iPad rather than a Mac.

One standout feature that attracted attention online is the slim design of the new iPad Pro. The 11-inch model measures only 5.3mm in thickness, while the 13-inch variant is even thinner at 5.1mm. Some users appreciate the sleek design, while others raise concerns related to battery life, storage capacity, and sound quality.

User Reactions

Online reactions to the thinness of the new iPad Pro have been mixed, with some users questioning its durability and practicality. Concerns have been raised about the device being too thin and susceptible to damage. Many are eagerly awaiting durability tests from tech reviewers like JerryRigEverything.

Despite some criticism, there is a curiosity surrounding the innovative design and performance of the iPad Pro. As the new product enters the market, users are interested in exploring its capabilities and limitations.

iPad Pro Pricing in India

The iPad Pro is available in India, starting at Rs 99,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi-only model and Rs 1,29,900 for the 13-inch Wi-Fi-only model. Pricing for cellular models is higher.

For users on a tighter budget, the iPad Air offers a more affordable option, starting at Rs 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi-only model and Rs 79,900 for the 13-inch Wi-Fi-only model.