KDDI and SoftBank Join Forces for 5G Network Development in Japan

In Short:

SoftBank and KDDI plan to expand their collaboration to jointly build 100,000 5G base stations each by 2030, with cost reductions of 120 billion yen. By standardizing construction specifications and procuring equipment together, they aim to streamline operations. Discussions and trials for this initiative will begin in 2024, with full expansion expected by 2026. The companies also prioritize ensuring stable communication services and enhancing Japan’s international competitiveness and resilience.