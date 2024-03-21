Airtel’s Network Coverage Grows in Bankura District, West Bengal

Airtel announced the expansion of its network in Bankura district, covering 3069 villages to provide high-speed connectivity to the rural population. Customers in specific areas will directly benefit from this enhancement. This is part of Airtel’s larger Rural Enhancement Project across West Bengal, aiming to cover 60,000 villages by 2024. The company has already expanded its network coverage in the state and bolstered its fiber presence to support high-speed data services.

Bharti Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Bankura, West Bengal

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has announced the deployment of additional sites in the Bankura district of West Bengal to strengthen its network. This project aims to enhance network coverage in 3069 villages, serving a rural population of 28.3 lakh.

Network Densification in Bankura

Customers in various tehsils of Bankura, including Bankura, Barjora, Vishnupur, Gangajalghati, Indus, Sonamukhi, and Raipur, will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The expansion will ensure seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural areas.

Airtel Coverage Across West Bengal

Airtel is also working on its Rural Enhancement Project (REP) in West Bengal, covering districts like Alipurduar, Barddhaman, Birbhum, Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjiling, Haora, and more. The company aims to enhance network connectivity in 60,000 villages nationwide by 2024.

Additionally, Airtel has expanded its network coverage to 37,661 villages in West Bengal, supporting the state’s growing demand for high-speed data services. The company has also strengthened its fiber presence to cater to urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, as well as highways, tourist spots, and commercial hubs.