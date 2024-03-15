Airtel eyes 5G FWA or AirFiber as future solution: Report

Bharti Airtel, a top telecom operator in India, sees great potential in 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) or AirFiber. This technology solves connectivity issues for customers and telcos, and Airtel believes it can be monetized heavily in the future. The company’s CTO, Randeep Sekhon, mentioned that AirFiber’s costs are decreasing as the technology matures, making it a viable alternative to fiber-to-the-home solutions. Airtel has introduced new AirFiber plans with entertainment benefits for users in select cities.

Bharti Airtel Emphasizes on 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) or AirFiber

Overview

Bharti Airtel, a leading Indian telecom operator, views 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) or AirFiber as a key use case of 5G that holds significant potential for future monetization. The company recognizes the value that FWA or AirFiber brings in addressing connectivity needs for customers and telcos.

Randeep Sekhon’s Perspective

Randeep Sekhon, Bharti Airtel’s CTO, highlighted at an industry event that 5G FWA is a use case with high monetization prospects. He mentioned the challenges in deploying fiber everywhere due to cost and time constraints, making AirFiber an attractive alternative solution to deliver connectivity.

Sekhon expressed confidence in the maturing technology of AirFiber and the decreasing cost associated with it. As scalability increases, the cost of an AirFiber connection is expected to further decline. He also noted that the cost of an AirFiber home pass is now comparable to that of FTTH (fiber-to-the-home), indicating a favorable environment for widespread AirFiber deployment by operators.

Airtel’s Latest Announcement

Bharti Airtel recently introduced new Xstream AirFiber plans priced at Rs 799 and Rs 999 per month, both offering a speed of 100 Mbps with 1TB data. While the internet features remain consistent, the Rs 799 plan includes Airtel Xstream Play, whereas the Rs 999 plan offers access to Disney+ Hotstar, Xstream Play, and Live TV channels.

These plans are currently available in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Delhi. Customers opting for the 12-month plan can benefit from waived AirFiber connection installation fee of Rs 1000.